Brokerages Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Target Price at $364.00

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

HLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 364 ($4.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Haleon by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 60.3% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Haleon has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

