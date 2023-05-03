Brokers Offer Predictions for Blue Bird Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blue Bird in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blue Bird’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Bird Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLBD opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

