Brokers Set Expectations for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

