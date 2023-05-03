Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,045. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 252.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,092.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

