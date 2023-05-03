Bruce Richards Sells 6,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $167.54. The company had a trading volume of 369,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,279. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after buying an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,332,000 after buying an additional 164,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.