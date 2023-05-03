Bruce Richards Sells 6,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
MANH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $167.54. The company had a trading volume of 369,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,279. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
