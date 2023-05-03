BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.12 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

