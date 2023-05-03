Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Holdings Raised by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. State Street Corp grew its position in Bumble by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bumble by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,530,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,240 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth $15,445,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bumble by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 612,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

