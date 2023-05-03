Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,340 ($29.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.23) to GBX 3,060 ($38.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,841.67.

Bunzl stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

