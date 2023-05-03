Business Platform Tomato Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $122,286.69 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars.

