Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHY remained flat at $10.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 102,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,419. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
