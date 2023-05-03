Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHY remained flat at $10.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 102,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,419. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.