Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 43,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.00.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
