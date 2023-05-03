Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 43,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

