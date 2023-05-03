Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CGO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.