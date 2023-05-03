Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CGO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
