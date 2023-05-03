Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 18th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,260. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 14.42 and a 12 month high of 18.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.78.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.