California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in April

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 508.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,819 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 194,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in California Resources by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

