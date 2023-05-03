Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 10,758.60% and a negative return on equity of 194.36%.

Calyxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT remained flat at $3.16 during trading on Wednesday. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,751. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

