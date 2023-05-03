Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%.

Calyxt Stock Up 1.3 %

Calyxt stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

