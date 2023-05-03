Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

