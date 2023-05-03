Canandaigua National Corp Buys 113 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average of $232.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

