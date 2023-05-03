Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.53. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

