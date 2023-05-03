Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 109,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 536,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 128,538 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

