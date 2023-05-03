Canandaigua National Corp Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and
In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance
Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $263.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.20.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.
Becton, Dickinson and Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
