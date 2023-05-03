Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

