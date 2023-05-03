Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Novartis by 115.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

