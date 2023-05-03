Canandaigua National Corp Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

