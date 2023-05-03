Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

