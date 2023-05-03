Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $251,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,853,000 after purchasing an additional 214,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,485,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $173.36 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

