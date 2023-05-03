Canandaigua National Corp Sells 124 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,679,000 after buying an additional 470,804 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI stock opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

