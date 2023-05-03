Canandaigua National Corp Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

