Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

