Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.