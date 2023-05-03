Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2262473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $629.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

