Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 594660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

WEED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$854.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

