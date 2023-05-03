Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. 126,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

