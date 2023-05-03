Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after purchasing an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 182,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFAV traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $69.91. 302,388 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

