Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VV traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $187.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,084. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

