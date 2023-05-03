Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $245.48. 112,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,524. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

