Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 34,475 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 228.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.39% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 318,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,850 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,095. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $336.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

