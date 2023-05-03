Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.87. 484,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,662. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $193.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

