Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 207.9% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

