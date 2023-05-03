Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.45% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after buying an additional 886,277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,923,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 694,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. 157,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

