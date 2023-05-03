Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Price Performance
EOG Resources stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
