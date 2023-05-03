Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

