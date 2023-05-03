Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

