Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

XYL opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

