Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 78 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

NICE Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

