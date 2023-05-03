Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $276.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

