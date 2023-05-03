Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $699,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 212,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

