Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.
EQT Stock Down 4.2 %
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
