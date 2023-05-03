Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.