Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Capital Product Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

