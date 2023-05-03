Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 787,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 291,668 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.
Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 154.74%.
Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
