Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 121.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.3%.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $773.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 378,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

